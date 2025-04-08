Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah believes proxy voting is a suitable method for expatriate Bangladeshis to cast their ballots

EC collecting expert opinions on how to allow expatriates to vote

The Election Commission is holding a workshop with technical experts to scope out a method to enable voting for expatriates in the upcoming general election.

On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said ensuring the voting rights of expatriate Bangladeshis was a “priority” for the EC.

“Hopefully a specific method will be set in the workshop with the experts today. We will take steps following the process you suggest. After that, a plan will be made on [how to execute] the process.”

At least 80 people, including experts and election officials, took part in the daylong workshop at Agargaon’s Election Training Institute (ETI) on Tuesday.

The EC is preparing an “action plan” to hold the 13th national polls in December.

According to EC officials, around two dozen lists on various election-related topics must be prepared six months before the polls. Hence, they are working on a plan resembling a roadmap.

"The action plan will be published in June or July after the preliminary preparations are complete," said Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam.

"It's crystal clear that the election will be held in December. Now we have to publish the action plan by June or July to remove any confusion," he said.

Nasir Uddin said that, like the interim government, the Election Commission too is committed to finding a way to bring in votes by expatriates in the next Election.

“Many expatriates met us and asked us to allow them to vote. But from what we gathered, it’s not that easy,” he said.

“After much deliberation, we’re now working on three methods. Postal voting, which we have now, online voting and proxy voting.

“We’ll decide after taking into account the social and political reality, voters’ educational qualifications and the realities of expatriates.”

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said, “Postal and online voting won’t quite be effective enough. The method of proxy voting is suitable.”

Proxy voting is a system where a voter nominates another individual to cast their vote in an election.

The workshop is seeking opinions on proxy voting in particular from experts from Dhaka University, BUET, MIST, and public-private development partners.

With the help of expert views, Nasir Uddin hopes to soon decide on a method to enable expatriate Bangladeshis to cast their votes.

During the workshop, Nasir Uddin sought advice about where a pilot programme could be introduced.

“No matter what method we choose… we have to first pilot it on a small scale, then go larger.”