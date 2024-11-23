Elections needed to fulfil people’s dreams, says BNP’s Tarique

The BNP leader highlights past achievements of the party in driving the nation’s progress

BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman has said elections are necessary to fulfil the people's aspirations, who have long struggled and dreamed of change for over a decade.

Speaking virtually at the Chuadanga district BNP conference held at the Town Football Ground on Saturday, Tarique emphasised the need for elections to return power to the people.

He said, “Reforms are being discussed today, but the BNP proposed these reforms two years ago. The dreams people have cherished for over a decade must now be realised through elections.”

“The responsibility to arrange elections lies with the current interim government. This is their primary duty,” he added.

The acting chairperson called for unity to propel the nation forward, saying: “You say BNP is the most popular nationalist party. Then each of you must build yourselves accordingly. The people believe the BNP can lead the country to progress, just as it restored democracy when it was in power earlier.”

He continued, “In the past, apart from agriculture, there were hardly any employment opportunities. The BNP turned Bangladesh into a nation capable of exporting food.”

“Millions who were once unemployed are now earning foreign currency. For these reasons, people believe that if the BNP takes charge, the nation will advance.”

The conference began with the hoisting of the national and party flags.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, attending in person, said: “During Awami League’s rule, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists have been falsely implicated in cases.

They have been killed and disappeared merely for opposing the Awami League and protesting their wrongdoings.”