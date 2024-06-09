Suspect in 29 cases hacked to death in Bogura

The incident occurred in the Porapara area of Kahaloo Upazila on Saturday, police say

Brazil, a criminal hunted by police and suspected in 29 cases, has been hacked to death in Bogura’s Kahaloo Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Porapara area of Morail Union around 11:30pm on Saturday, said Selim Reza, chief of Kahaloo Police Station.

Brazil, 32 years old and identified by a single name, hailed from Bogura town, but was living in the Porapara area.

Brazil had injuries from sharp weapons from head to foot, police said. However, they had yet to determine who had killed him or why.

Brazil was accused in cases related to arms, drugs, explosives, the Special Powers Act, extortion, and acid throwing.