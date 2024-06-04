10 injured in clash over power struggle in Magura

Police fired several rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control

At least 10 people, including police personnel, were injured after a power struggle in Magura’s Mohammadpur Upazila broke out in clashes.

The clash took place at Ghullia village in Binodpur union on Tuesday morning, said Md Borhan-ul-Islam, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

The injured were admitted to the 250-bed hospitals in Mohammadpur and Magura.

Five of them have been identified. They are Rasel Mollah, 30, Faizur Rahman, 40, Bablu Sheikh, 35, Mohammadpur police constable Rafiqul Islam and Sub Inspector Wahidur Rahman.

OC Borhan said the supporters of Binodpur Union Parishad Chairman Sikder Mizanur Rahman clashed with the supporters of Jahangir Alam, a Union Parishad member from Ward 7.

“Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the spot. Ten people, including two policemen, were injured by brickbats and stones. Police fired several rounds of bullets to bring the situation under control. "

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, he added.

“Three people came to the hospital in the afternoon with injuries from rubber bullets and shrapnel. They are being treated,” said Dr Mohammad Mamunur Rashid of the Magura hospital emergency department.