35% of Hajj packages still unsold after four rounds of extensions

A third of Hajj packages allocated to Bangladesh remain unsold though the time for registration has been extended four times.

Special consideration was given for Hajj registration until Tuesday. At the end of the deadline, 4,260 had signed up for government travel packages and 78,895 had registered for private travel packages.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia had permitted 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh to make the trip. Of this group, 10,198 could travel using the package offered by the government, while the rest will travel under packages from private companies.