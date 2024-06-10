Hasina attends Modi’s oath-taking ceremony on historic third term

The leaders also exchange pleasantries during the ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term.

At the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on Sunday evening, Hasina joined the ceremony along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain.

Leaders from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles also attended Modi's installation ceremony, as reported by state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS.

More than 8,000 guests were present at the event.

After the ceremony, the guests attended a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace.

BSS also reported that Hasina and Modi exchanged pleasantries after Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The foreign leaders, including Hasina, went to the oath-taking podium to greet Modi one after another as he took oath as the Indian premier for a third consecutive term.

As the Bangladesh premier, clad in light purple, approached her Indian counterpart, Modi extended his hand to Hasina. They shook hands there.

Both the leaders exchanged brief pleasantries and inquired about each other.

Modi then showed the Bangladesh premier the banquet hall and accompanied to the dinner hosted by President Murmu.

Following the victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi was marked by strict security measures.

Hasina is scheduled to leave New Delhi for Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

Previously, Hasina and her entourage, transported by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, landed at the Palam Air Force Station VIP Airport on Saturday around noon local time.

Earlier on Wednesday, during a telephone conversation, Modi invited the Bangladesh leader to attend his government's swearing-in ceremony, which Hasina accepted.

At the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with other guests, attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Photo: PID.

The recently concluded Lok Sabha election saw the BJP-led NDA winning 293 seats, while the opposition India Bloc secured 234 seats.

Previously, Hasina congratulated Modi on the victory of the BJP-led coalition.

She said, "As the leader of the world's largest democracy, you are a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of the people of India."

Later, in a message shared on social media platform X, Modi expressed his hope to strengthen the people-centred partnership between Bangladesh and India.