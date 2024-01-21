BCL activists rampage through the Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex after deaths in car crash

The accident occurred when a car carrying the four BCL activists veered off the road and fell into a muddy pond in Bangla Baza on Sylhet-Tamabil Road around 11:45pm on Friday.

They were rushed to the health complex, where the doctors declared them dead. They have been identified as Nihal Pal, 26, Zubayer Ahmed Sabbir, 26, Medehi Hasan Tamal, 25, and Sumon Ahmad, 25.

Tajul Islam, chief of Jaintapur Model Police Station, said their fellow activists wanted an ambulance to take them to another hospital, but the government facility could not provide one.