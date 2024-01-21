    বাংলা

    BCL activists rampage through the Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex after deaths in car crash

    They allege negligence in the treatment of four activists whose car veered off the road into a muddy pond

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 06:20 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 06:20 PM

    Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League have rampaged through the Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex in Sylhet, alleging negligence in the treatment of four of them who died in a road crash.

    The members of the ruling Awami League’s student front torched the government car of the Upazila health officer, vandalised an ambulance and threw brick-bats at the residence of the doctors, shattering window glasses on Saturday.

    The accident occurred when a car carrying the four BCL activists veered off the road and fell into a muddy pond in Bangla Baza on Sylhet-Tamabil Road around 11:45pm on Friday.

    They were rushed to the health complex, where the doctors declared them dead. They have been identified as Nihal Pal, 26, Zubayer Ahmed Sabbir, 26, Medehi Hasan Tamal, 25, and Sumon Ahmad, 25.

    Tajul Islam, chief of Jaintapur Model Police Station, said their fellow activists wanted an ambulance to take them to another hospital, but the government facility could not provide one.

    The doctors tried to run ECG tests to confirm the victims’ death, but the machine was not working, Tajul added.

    Later, in the wee hours, the BCL activists attacked the health facility.

    No case was filed over the attack until Saturday evening, but the process to take legal action was ongoing, he said.

    Medical Officer Ahmed Shahriar of Sylhet Civil Surgeon’s Office said the family members of the doctors, including their elderly parents, repeatedly called the authorities, seeking help.

