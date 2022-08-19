Their parents spent a fortune on sending them to CARe Medical College. They now face an uncertain future

Md Abdullah from Cox’s Bazar got admitted to the college to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor. But within a year, cracks started appearing on the path toward his ambition due to mismanagement by the institution’s authorities. His father, who works in Saudi Arabia, has been paying for his education.

Abdullah said he sensed that things were going awry when the number of teachers gradually began to dwindle. “We don’t have teachers who can give us academic and clinical lessons. We have no professor. We aren’t given any practical lessons. The hospital doesn’t have enough patients for that. Patients are hired for professional exams.”

As the college is not registered with the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, it cannot enrol interns, according to the protesters.

Despite the lack of teachers, laboratories and other facilities, the institution continued to take in new students. Now, 216 students are staring at a bleak future.

On Thursday, there wasn't a teacher in sight at the institution.

In these circumstances, disillusioned students launched their protest on Aug 6, demanding that they be allowed to move to other medical colleges.

CARe received the health ministry's approval to conduct academic activities in 2013 and the institution renewed its licence for the 2015-16 and the 2016-17 sessions. It also got the greenlight from Dhaka University for its MBBS programme and took in students for the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 sessions.

The ministry, however, put a ban on admissions to CARe in 2017 and imposed a few conditions on the institution in line with the 2011 guidelines on setting up and running medical colleges.

After the college challenged the decision, the Supreme Court put a stay on the ministry’s order, allowing the college to continue admitting students.

While Dhaka University issues the MBBS certificates for students at CARe, the lack of recognition from the BMDC is depriving them of the chance to train as medical interns.

“I don’t know whether we will get the opportunity to transfer to other medical colleges. We sent letters to the Directorate General of Medical Education. We may be able to complete the MBBS from another college if they allow us to transfer,” said Abdullah.

The institution does not have adequate facilities such as separate reading rooms and lab equipment, the student added. There isn't a permanent lab technician either. The authorities hire staff from outside for the professional exams. The college authorities, however, are unperturbed by these issues, according to the students.

“The private medical colleges need the approval of the BMDC and Dhaka University to operate. We can sit for the professional exams as the institution has Dhaka University's authorisation. But the BMDC is not providing us with the registration numbers we need to pursue an internship after the final exam. This is because we have no approval for medical [studies]."

Silvia said most of the institution's students are from outside Dhaka. "They charged each of us Tk 10,000 for accommodation but when we came here, we were put up in a hospital ward with beds for patients instead of a hostel. We brought our bedding and other things from home and started to stay there. But one day, the hospital authorities asked us to leave around 9 pm, saying some people would be visiting the hospital. They sent us away with our bags and belongings."

"Later, they arranged for us to stay in Mohammadpur's Bihari Camp. We were a group of around 15 to 20 students and somehow managed to spend the night there. We returned in the morning. However, we were sent out again a few weeks later. After facing a lot of difficulties living in the hostel, we found accommodation outside the college."

The students of the 2015-16 session were supposed to start their internship in November 2021, but they still haven't managed to do so as the institution lacks BMDC accreditation.