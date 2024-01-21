    বাংলা

    Biman Dreamliner returns to Dhaka after take-off as cockpit windshield cracks

    The Boeing 787-9 plane was bound for Dammam in Saudi Arabia

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM

    A crack in the cockpit windshield of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dreamliner has forced the pilot to bring the Boeing 787-9 plane back to Dhaka two hours after take-off.

    The 285 passengers and 12 crew members of the flight, bound for Dammam in Saudi Arabia, are safe after the incident on Saturday afternoon, said Tahera Khondker, a spokesperson for the national carrier.

    She said the flight’s captain Tania Reza contacted the control tower after noticing the crack and then decided to return to Shahjalal International Airport.

    Air Commodore Moazzem Hossain, director of engineering and material management at Biman, said the windshield was not supposed to crack four years after the plane was added to Biman’s fleet.

    “We’re contacting Boeing to identify if this was a manufacturing fault or caused by some other factor.”

    Windshield cracks are not so common in aviation, but a Boeing 787 of Biman had earlier suffered such an incident, Moazzem said.

    Windshield cracks can compromise an aircraft’s pressurisation system leading to a disaster.

    A Boeing 737 of Biman was grounded in Malaysia after a crack in a cockpit window glass in February 2022.

    The same problem in a Dreamliner forced the pilot to return a Doha-bound flight to Dhaka in August 2022.

    Biman Bangladesh Airlines
    Dreamliner
    Boeing
    787-9
    windshield crack
    RELATED STORIES
    Biman flight diverted to Kolkata as passenger dies on board
    Passenger dies on Biman flight from Kuwait
    The flight from Kuwait was forced to make an emergency landing in Kolkata after the passenger fell ill
    A US-Bangla Airlines plane lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka amid dense winter fog on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024.
    January 17, 2024
    News in photos: 17 January
    Customs seizes 4.5 kg of gold found in airplane at Chattogram airport
    4.5 kg of gold seized at Ctg airport
    The jewellery was found underneath a seat on a Biman airplane
    Bangladesh secures $540m Japanese loan for third Dhaka airport terminal
    $540m JICA deal sealed for third SIA terminal
    The interest rate on the loans is twice as much the rate agreed for the previous tranche

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024