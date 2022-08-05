Stuck Qatar Airways plane towed away from Dhaka airport runway after 40 minutes

Boeing faces added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China as the visit angers Beijing and risks stoking Sino-US trade tensions
A Qatar Airways plane got stuck on the runway, disrupting flight operations at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for at least 40 minutes on Thursday evening.
The situation normalised after the plane was towed away from the runway around 8pm.
The landing and take-off of 15 flights were delayed by the incident, officials said.
Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, said they provided towing assistance to the Qatar Airways plane on request from its pilot. “The plane was removed 40 minutes after it landed.”
He did not reveal details of the issue related to the plane and the name of its maker.
Qatar Airways could not be reached for comments.