November 07, 2025

Flights delayed at Delhi airport after technical glitch

Top airlines IndiGo, Air India and Spicejet said their flight operations were affected, leading to delays and longer wait times

Flights delayed at Delhi airport after technical glitch
Passengers wait at Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, July 1, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 12:02 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 12:02 PM

