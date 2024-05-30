Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

How China's EV makers aim to beat Tesla, legacy automakers in Europe

Chinese EV titans BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motor are preparing a fusillade of product launches - about 20 over the next five years - and spending heavily on sales and marketing

How China's EV makers aim to beat Tesla, legacy automakers in Eur
A person drives a GWM ORA 03 electric car in Wycombe, Britain, March 26, 2024. REUTERS

>> Reuters

Published : 30 May 2024, 01:52 PM

Updated : 30 May 2024, 01:52 PM

Related Stories
Japan, ASEAN plan joint strategy on auto production
Japan, ASEAN plan joint strategy on auto production
Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice says
Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice says
Chinese EV maker Zeekr soars nearly 35%
Chinese EV maker Zeekr soars nearly 35%
Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams
Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams
Read More
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Supersized WC sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers
Supersized WC sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More