    Amar Ekushey Book Fair extended by 2 days on Hasina’s special permission

    A formal letter on the extension on Hasina’s special permission will be issued on Wednesday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Feb 2024, 03:12 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2024, 03:12 PM

    The duration of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been extended by two days to Saturday on special permission from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmad revealed the decision to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

    “We’re informing the fair’s organising committee about the extension. They will make the announcement through loudspeakers at the fair,” he said.

    A formal letter on the extension will be issued on Wednesday.

    Mohammad Nurul Huda, director general of the fair’s organiser Bangla Academy, said they would make the announcement shortly afterwards.

    Later, the academy let the book lovers know about the decision through announcements at the fair.

    Publishers had called for the extension citing low sales because of disruptions caused by rains and a delay in allotment of stalls.

    After asking the organising committee for the extension, they sent an application to the prime minister through the cultural affairs ministry.

