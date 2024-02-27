Amar Ekushey Book Fair extended by 2 days on Hasina’s special permission

Mohammad Nurul Huda, director general of the fair’s organiser Bangla Academy, said they would make the announcement shortly afterwards.

Later, the academy let the book lovers know about the decision through announcements at the fair.

Publishers had called for the extension citing low sales because of disruptions caused by rains and a delay in allotment of stalls.

After asking the organising committee for the extension, they sent an application to the prime minister through the cultural affairs ministry.