Independent University, Bangladesh launches book to preserve endangered Mahale language

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has launched a research-based book titled "Mahale Voices" to support the preservation of the endangered Mahale language, spoken by the Mahale community in the Rajshahi region.

The book was unveiled on Oct 29 at the DMK Lecture Gallery on the IUB campus.

Jointly published by IUB and Adorn Publication, Mahale Voices is authored by Towhid Bin Muzaffar, assistant professor at the Department of English and Modern Languages at IUB, along with writer and researcher Haroonuzzaman and Mahale community member Santosh Hemrom.

The event was organised by IUB’s Sasheen Center for Multilingual Excellence (SCMLE) and the Department of English and Modern Languages. SCMLE focuses on documenting and preserving endangered and lesser-used languages in Bangladesh.

"Mahale Voices" features 26 folk stories and 24 poems of the Mahale community, presented in Mahale, Bangla, and English. As the Mahale language has no alphabet, the researchers used Roman letters to document it. The compilation and translation process took over three years.

“Our work ensures that the Mahale language is documented through the voices of its own people,” said author Towhid.

“The stories and poems in this book come directly from the community, reflecting their lived experiences rather than interpretations by outsiders. By bringing these original narratives to light, we are making them accessible both in Bangladesh and internationally.”

Co-author Haroonuzzaman described the book as “both a celebration and a call to action to nurture, protect, and carry forward the Mahale language and its literature.”

He added, “Preserving languages is preserving our shared humanity. I encourage readers to explore 'Mahale Voices' and recognise the value of safeguarding linguistic heritage for future generations.”

Mahale co-author Santosh Hemrom said the book offers a glimpse into the Mahale community’s life and identity.

“When we wrote this, we had no alphabet, so we tried our best to develop one for this work. It is a matter of pride for our people, as the Mahale community now has its first book in three languages for the world to know.”

Prof Bokhtiar Ahmed, UNESCO chair in Language Ecology and Director of SCMLE, said the book “builds a bridge among languages” by placing Mahale at the centre, with Bangla and English translations alongside.

“Works like this will help the community, especially the younger generation, connect their language with more widely used languages like Bangla and English,” he said.

Towhid has been working on the preservation of endangered languages for more than 12 years and has produced several scholarly contributions, including Mahale Voices.

IUB Vice Chancellor Prof M Tamim, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Daniel W Lund, Dr Naureen Rahnuma, head of IUB’s Department of English and Modern Languages, Samar Soren, member of UNESCO’s Global Taskforce, Mahale community leader Sisti Tudu, Dr Mustafa Kamal Akand, professor of Anthropology at the University of Rajshahi, and Syed Zakir Hussain, chief editor and CEO of Adorn Publication, also spoke at the event.

"Mahale Voices" is available for purchase online on Rokomari and BanglaREADS.