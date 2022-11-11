ULAB to hold its 6th Lit Salon on Saturday

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh will hold the 6th ULAB Literary Salon on Saturday with a discussion on the current state and future trajectory of book publishing in both Bangla and English in the country.

“This subject addresses the very bedrock of literary, academic and commercial publishing,” the university said in a statement ahead of the event scheduled to be held from 5pm to 7pm.

“There is an urgent need to address the gaps in the publishing trade and seek support due to this crucial industry that underpins the very aspect of education, awareness and literary growth, and contributes handsomely to the social development of Bangladesh.”

To discuss these issues, the 6th ULAB Lit Salon brings together experts to discuss everything from urgent policy reorientation to practical necessities required to revive Bangladesh’s underpowered publishing business.

Mahrukh Mohiuddin, managing director of The University Press Limited, and Professor Kaiser Haq, poet, academic, and advisor to ULAB Press – which introduced many Bangladeshi writers to the world – will discuss these matters with author and editor Sudeep Chakravarti, and Sarah Anjum Bari, books editor at The Daily Star.