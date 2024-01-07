EC orders arrest of minister's son for 'vote rigging' in Narsingdi

Voting will be suspended at centres or constituencies where irregularities will be reported, Kazi Habibul Awal warns in an address to the nation
The Election Commission has ordered the arrest of Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun's son on charges of electoral fraud in Narsingdi.
Voting at the Ibrahimpur Government Primary School centre in Belabo Upazila was suspended shortly after 8 am on Sunday.
Humayun is seeking re-election from Narsingdi-4 with the Awami League's ticket. His main rival for the seat is Saiful Islam Khan Biru, a member of the Narsingdi District Awami League advisory committee, who is running as an independent.
Witnesses said that shortly before the polls opened, Humayun's son Manjurul Majid Mahmud Sadi entered the voting centre and forcefully stamped the Awami League's electoral symbol, the 'boat', on 12 ballot books.