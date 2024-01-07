Low turnout casts shadow over 'mostly peaceful' polls

Polling in the 12th parliamentary election -- boycotted by the main opposition BNP -- has closed amid sporadic incidents of violence and allegations of irregularities by some candidates.

Balloting took place in 299 constituencies from 8am to 4pm amid a nationwide hartal called by the opposition on Sunday.

The presiding officers allowed voters who were waiting in the queues within the stipulated time to cast their votes afterwards.

Voting in seven of the 42,000 polling stations across 299 seats was suspended due to irregularities.

The Election Commission also disqualified the Awami League's Mustafizur Rahman from the Chattogram-16 race for violating the electoral code of conduct. The incumbent MP allegedly threatened law enforcers during the vote

Despite the relatively peaceful polls, turnout was low. The EC said it recorded 18.5 percent voter turnout till noon and EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said it was 27.15 percent as of 3 pm, an hour before polls closed.

The counting of ballots is now underway and the results will be declared by the presiding officer at each voting centre.