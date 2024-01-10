    বাংলা

    130 MPs fail to make it to new parliament

    The voters took the activities of the MPs into consideration, where many candidates fell behind, according to analysts

    The newly elected MPs are set to replace 130 incumbents in the next parliament after their debacle or decision not to run after failing to secure a party ticket.

    Among them, 104 are from the Awami League, including 71 who did not get the party’s support and 30 who lost the polls even as the ruling party candidates.

    The Jatiya Party also picked new candidates instead of incumbents in some constituencies.

    Others from different political alliances affiliated with the Jatiya Party and Awami League lost in the elections despite getting support from their party and the Awami League amid the BNP’s boycott.

    As many as 16 Jatiya Party MPs lost the election, two from the Workers Party and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal each, and one from the Bikalpadhara.

    Mokobbir Khan, the only MP from the Gono Forum, also lost his position in the new parliament.

    Sultan Mohammed Mansur Ahmed, the only MP who remained after winning the 2018 election with the BNP’s Paddy Sheaf symbol, has been defeated.

    Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, the chairman of the Awami League’s ally, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, also suffered a loss in the election. The only Bogura-1 independent MP, Md Rezaul Karim Bablu, lost the race.

    The independent candidates have penned a new history in Sunday’s election, with 62 set to join the new parliament.

    The new MPs who took hold of their constituencies include social media influencers, cricketers, actors and business leaders.

    A record number of women joined this year’s election, but the number of elected female candidates has dropped compared to the previous election. Only 19 aspirants – 15 from the Awami League and four independents, secured victory in this year’s election, down from 22 in the 11th.

    Many influential female candidates, including singer and Awami League MP Momotaz Begum, Meher Afroz Chumki, and Sanjida Khanam, are among the 77 female candidates who were overthrown in the election.

    The voters took the activities of the MPs into consideration, and many candidates fell behind, according to analysts.

    Rana Dasgupta, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, blamed the role played by the outgoing MPs in the past for their losses.

    He said the voters supported people who are relatively good as a section of the defeated MPs abused power.

    “A large part of the minority groups did not support those who instigated communalism and unstable situations through religious tyranny and conducted extortion, looting and other crimes against the marginalised communities during their tenure,” he said.

    Asked why some of the incumbents from the religious minorities lost, he said some of them failed to meet the people’s expectations.

    “A section of the non-Muslim candidates who faced the loss did not stand for people in their constituencies. Many of them abused power, and that’s why voters did not give their mandate in their favour,” he said.

    “The locals had questions about the activities of a big section of the defeated candidates in the election, and these questions affected the outcomes,” according to Professor Shantanu Majumder of Dhaka University’s political science department.

    “The locals had a rage against those who lost, but it was not for everyone. They suffered the loss because many people rallied against them.”

    Rights activist Khushi Kabir also said people’s negative views about the MPs led to their losses.

    “Although it was a ‘one-sided’ election, the voters gave their mandate. They did not vote for those they did not want.”

    MPs of 11th parliament who are not in the 12th:

    RANGPUR

    Panchagarah-1: Md Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan

    Thakurgaon-2: Md Dabirul Islam

    Dinajpur-1: Manoranjan Shill Gopal

    Nilphamari-3: Rana Mohammad Sohail

    Nilphamari-4: Ahsan Adelur Rahman

    Lalmonirhat-3: Md Matiar Rahman

    Rangpur-1: Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga

    Rangpur-3: Rahgir Almahi Ershad

    Rangpur-5: HN Ashequr Rahman

    Kurigram-1: Md Aslam Hossain Sowdagar

    Kurigram-2: Panir Uddin Ahamed

    Kurigram-3: M A Matin

    Kurigram-4: Md Zakir Hossain

    Gaibandha-1: Shameem Haider Patwary

    Gaibandha-2: Mahabub Ara Begum Gini

    Gaibandha-4: Md Monowar Hossain Chowdhury

    RAJSHAHI

    Bogura-3: Md Nurul Islam Talukder

    Bogura-5: Md Habibar Rahman

    Bogura-7: Md Rezaul Karim Bablu

    Naogaon-3: Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar

    Naogaon-4: Md Emaz Uddin Pramanik

    Naogaon-6: Md Anwar Hossain Helal

    Rajshahi-2: Fazle Hossain Badsha

    Rajshahi-3: Md Ayeen Uddin

    Rajshahi-4: Enamul Haque

    Rajshahi-5: Md. Monsur Rahaman

    Natore-1: Md Shahidul Islam Bakul

    Sirajganj-2: Md Habibe Millat

    Sirajganj-4: HT Imam/ son Tanveer Imam

    Sirajganj-6: Merina Jahan

    Pabna-4: Md. Nuruzzaman Biswas

    KHULNA

    Meherpur-2: Mohammad Shahiduzzaman

    Kushtia-1: AKM Sorwar Jahan

    Kushtia-2: Hasanul Haq Inu

    Kushtia-4: Selim Altaf George

    Jhenaidah-2: Tahzeeb Alam Siddique

    Jhenaidah-3: Md Shafiqul Azam Khan

    Jashore-2: Md Nasir Uddin

    Jashore-4: Ranajit Kumar Roy

    Jashore-5: Swapan Bhattacharjee

    Jashore-6: Md Shaheen Chaklader

    Magura -1: Md Shifuzzaman

    Bagerhat-4: Md. Amirul Alam Milon

    Khulna-1: Panchanan Biswas

    Khulna-3: Begum Monnuzan Sufian

    Khulna-6: Md. Akhteruzzaman

    Satkhira-1: Mustafa Lutfullah

    Satkhira-2: Mir Mustaque Ahmed Robi

    Satkhira-4: SM Jaglul Hayder

    BARISHAL

    Barguna-1: Dhirendro Debnath Shambhu

    Barguna-2: Sowkat Hasanur Rahman Rimon

    Patuakhali-1: Md Afzal Hossain

    Barishal-2: Md Shah-E-Alam

    Barishal-6: Nasreen Jahan Ratna

    Jhalokathi-1: Bazlul Haque Haroon

    Pirojpur-2: Anwar Hossain

    Pirojpur-3: Md Rustom Ali Faraji

    MYMENSINGH

    Jamalpur-1: Abul Kalam Azad

    Jamalpur-4: Murad Hasan

    Jamalpur-5: Md Mozaffar Hossain

    Sherpur-1: Md Atiur Rahman Atik

    Sherpur-3: A.K.M. Fazlul Haque

    Mymensingh-1: Jewel Areng

    Mymensingh-3: Nazim Uddin Ahmed

    Mymensingh-4: Raushan Ershad

    Mymensingh-5: KM Khalid

    Mymensingh-6: Md Muslem Uddin

    Mymensingh-7: Md Hafez Ruhul Amin Madani

    Mymensingh-8: Md Fakhrul Imam

    Mymensingh-9: Anwarul Abedin Khan

    Mymensingh-11: Kazim Uddin Ahmmed

    Netrokona-3: Ashim Kumar Ukil

    Netrokona-5: Waresat Hussain Belal

    DHAKA

    Tangail-3: Ataur Rahman Khan

    Tangail-4: Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan

    Tangail-8: Ad Joaherul Islam

    Kishoreganj-2: Nur Mohammad

    Kishoreganj-3: Md Mujibul Haque

    Manikganj-1: AM Naimur Rahman

    Manikganj-2: Momotaz Begom

    Munshiganj-1: Mahi Badruddoza Choudhury

    Munshiganj-3: Mrinal Kanti Das

    Dhaka-4: Syed Abu Hossain

    Dhaka-5: Md Kazi Monirul Islam

    Dhaka-6: Kazi Firoz Rashid

    Dhaka-7: Haji Mohammad Salim

    Dhaka-10: Md Shafiul Islam

    Dhaka-11: AKM Rahmatullah

    Dhaka-13: Md Sadek Khan

    Dhaka-14: Aga Khan Mintu

    Dhaka-18: Mohammad Habib Hasan

    Dhaka-19: Md Enamur Rahman

    Gazipur-3: Mohammad Iqbal Hossain

    Gazipur-5: Meher Afroze

    Narsingdi-3: Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan Mohan

    Narayanganj-3: Leakoat Hossain Khoka

    Faridpur-1: Md Monzur Hossen

    Faridpur-3: Khandker Mosharraf Hossain

    Madaripur-3: Md Abdus Sobhan Mia

