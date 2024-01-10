130 MPs fail to make it to new parliament

The newly elected MPs are set to replace 130 incumbents in the next parliament after their debacle or decision not to run after failing to secure a party ticket.
Among them, 104 are from the Awami League, including 71 who did not get the party’s support and 30 who lost the polls even as the ruling party candidates.
The Jatiya Party also picked new candidates instead of incumbents in some constituencies.
Others from different political alliances affiliated with the Jatiya Party and Awami League lost in the elections despite getting support from their party and the Awami League amid the BNP’s boycott.
As many as 16 Jatiya Party MPs lost the election, two from the Workers Party and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal each, and one from the Bikalpadhara.
Mokobbir Khan, the only MP from the Gono Forum, also lost his position in the new parliament.
Sultan Mohammed Mansur Ahmed, the only MP who remained after winning the 2018 election with the BNP’s Paddy Sheaf symbol, has been defeated.
Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, the chairman of the Awami League’s ally, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, also suffered a loss in the election. The only Bogura-1 independent MP, Md Rezaul Karim Bablu, lost the race.
The independent candidates have penned a new history in Sunday’s election, with 62 set to join the new parliament.
The new MPs who took hold of their constituencies include social media influencers, cricketers, actors and business leaders.
A record number of women joined this year’s election, but the number of elected female candidates has dropped compared to the previous election. Only 19 aspirants – 15 from the Awami League and four independents, secured victory in this year’s election, down from 22 in the 11th.
Many influential female candidates, including singer and Awami League MP Momotaz Begum, Meher Afroz Chumki, and Sanjida Khanam, are among the 77 female candidates who were overthrown in the election.
The voters took the activities of the MPs into consideration, and many candidates fell behind, according to analysts.
Rana Dasgupta, the general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, blamed the role played by the outgoing MPs in the past for their losses.
He said the voters supported people who are relatively good as a section of the defeated MPs abused power.
“A large part of the minority groups did not support those who instigated communalism and unstable situations through religious tyranny and conducted extortion, looting and other crimes against the marginalised communities during their tenure,” he said.
Asked why some of the incumbents from the religious minorities lost, he said some of them failed to meet the people’s expectations.
“A section of the non-Muslim candidates who faced the loss did not stand for people in their constituencies. Many of them abused power, and that’s why voters did not give their mandate in their favour,” he said.
“The locals had questions about the activities of a big section of the defeated candidates in the election, and these questions affected the outcomes,” according to Professor Shantanu Majumder of Dhaka University’s political science department.
“The locals had a rage against those who lost, but it was not for everyone. They suffered the loss because many people rallied against them.”
Rights activist Khushi Kabir also said people’s negative views about the MPs led to their losses.
“Although it was a ‘one-sided’ election, the voters gave their mandate. They did not vote for those they did not want.”
MPs of 11th parliament who are not in the 12th:
RANGPUR
Panchagarah-1: Md Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan
Thakurgaon-2: Md Dabirul Islam
Dinajpur-1: Manoranjan Shill Gopal
Nilphamari-3: Rana Mohammad Sohail
Nilphamari-4: Ahsan Adelur Rahman
Lalmonirhat-3: Md Matiar Rahman
Rangpur-1: Md Mashiur Rahman Ranga
Rangpur-3: Rahgir Almahi Ershad
Rangpur-5: HN Ashequr Rahman
Kurigram-1: Md Aslam Hossain Sowdagar
Kurigram-2: Panir Uddin Ahamed
Kurigram-3: M A Matin
Kurigram-4: Md Zakir Hossain
Gaibandha-1: Shameem Haider Patwary
Gaibandha-2: Mahabub Ara Begum Gini
Gaibandha-4: Md Monowar Hossain Chowdhury
RAJSHAHI
Bogura-3: Md Nurul Islam Talukder
Bogura-5: Md Habibar Rahman
Bogura-7: Md Rezaul Karim Bablu
Naogaon-3: Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar
Naogaon-4: Md Emaz Uddin Pramanik
Naogaon-6: Md Anwar Hossain Helal
Rajshahi-2: Fazle Hossain Badsha
Rajshahi-3: Md Ayeen Uddin
Rajshahi-4: Enamul Haque
Rajshahi-5: Md. Monsur Rahaman
Natore-1: Md Shahidul Islam Bakul
Sirajganj-2: Md Habibe Millat
Sirajganj-4: HT Imam/ son Tanveer Imam
Sirajganj-6: Merina Jahan
Pabna-4: Md. Nuruzzaman Biswas
KHULNA
Meherpur-2: Mohammad Shahiduzzaman
Kushtia-1: AKM Sorwar Jahan
Kushtia-2: Hasanul Haq Inu
Kushtia-4: Selim Altaf George
Jhenaidah-2: Tahzeeb Alam Siddique
Jhenaidah-3: Md Shafiqul Azam Khan
Jashore-2: Md Nasir Uddin
Jashore-4: Ranajit Kumar Roy
Jashore-5: Swapan Bhattacharjee
Jashore-6: Md Shaheen Chaklader
Magura -1: Md Shifuzzaman
Bagerhat-4: Md. Amirul Alam Milon
Khulna-1: Panchanan Biswas
Khulna-3: Begum Monnuzan Sufian
Khulna-6: Md. Akhteruzzaman
Satkhira-1: Mustafa Lutfullah
Satkhira-2: Mir Mustaque Ahmed Robi
Satkhira-4: SM Jaglul Hayder
BARISHAL
Barguna-1: Dhirendro Debnath Shambhu
Barguna-2: Sowkat Hasanur Rahman Rimon
Patuakhali-1: Md Afzal Hossain
Barishal-2: Md Shah-E-Alam
Barishal-6: Nasreen Jahan Ratna
Jhalokathi-1: Bazlul Haque Haroon
Pirojpur-2: Anwar Hossain
Pirojpur-3: Md Rustom Ali Faraji
MYMENSINGH
Jamalpur-1: Abul Kalam Azad
Jamalpur-4: Murad Hasan
Jamalpur-5: Md Mozaffar Hossain
Sherpur-1: Md Atiur Rahman Atik
Sherpur-3: A.K.M. Fazlul Haque
Mymensingh-1: Jewel Areng
Mymensingh-3: Nazim Uddin Ahmed
Mymensingh-4: Raushan Ershad
Mymensingh-5: KM Khalid
Mymensingh-6: Md Muslem Uddin
Mymensingh-7: Md Hafez Ruhul Amin Madani
Mymensingh-8: Md Fakhrul Imam
Mymensingh-9: Anwarul Abedin Khan
Mymensingh-11: Kazim Uddin Ahmmed
Netrokona-3: Ashim Kumar Ukil
Netrokona-5: Waresat Hussain Belal
DHAKA
Tangail-3: Ataur Rahman Khan
Tangail-4: Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan
Tangail-8: Ad Joaherul Islam
Kishoreganj-2: Nur Mohammad
Kishoreganj-3: Md Mujibul Haque
Manikganj-1: AM Naimur Rahman
Manikganj-2: Momotaz Begom
Munshiganj-1: Mahi Badruddoza Choudhury
Munshiganj-3: Mrinal Kanti Das
Dhaka-4: Syed Abu Hossain
Dhaka-5: Md Kazi Monirul Islam
Dhaka-6: Kazi Firoz Rashid
Dhaka-7: Haji Mohammad Salim
Dhaka-10: Md Shafiul Islam
Dhaka-11: AKM Rahmatullah
Dhaka-13: Md Sadek Khan
Dhaka-14: Aga Khan Mintu
Dhaka-18: Mohammad Habib Hasan
Dhaka-19: Md Enamur Rahman
Gazipur-3: Mohammad Iqbal Hossain
Gazipur-5: Meher Afroze
Narsingdi-3: Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan Mohan
Narayanganj-3: Leakoat Hossain Khoka
Faridpur-1: Md Monzur Hossen
Faridpur-3: Khandker Mosharraf Hossain
Madaripur-3: Md Abdus Sobhan Mia