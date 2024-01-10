130 MPs fail to make it to new parliament

The newly elected MPs are set to replace 130 incumbents in the next parliament after their debacle or decision not to run after failing to secure a party ticket.

Among them, 104 are from the Awami League, including 71 who did not get the party’s support and 30 who lost the polls even as the ruling party candidates.

The Jatiya Party also picked new candidates instead of incumbents in some constituencies.

Others from different political alliances affiliated with the Jatiya Party and Awami League lost in the elections despite getting support from their party and the Awami League amid the BNP’s boycott.

As many as 16 Jatiya Party MPs lost the election, two from the Workers Party and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal each, and one from the Bikalpadhara.