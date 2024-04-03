White House hosts muted Ramadan event as Biden's Israel policy draws anger

"Out of respect for my community, out of respect for all of the people who have suffered and who have been killed in the process, I needed to walk out of the meeting," Ahmad said.

Ahmad, who said he was the only Palestinian-American in the meeting, said "there wasn't a lot of response" from Biden.

"He actually said he understood, and I walked away," Ahmad told CNN.

The event is a sharp contrast to last May, when Biden hosted a reception for Eid to mark the end of Ramadan. Dozens of attendees cheered Biden at the White House as he told the crowd: "It's your house."