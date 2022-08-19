American appeals money laundering conviction in UAE: lawyer

Ghafoor, who has maintained innocence, last week paid a fine and was subsequently freed after the Abu Dhabi court upheld an earlier conviction for money laundering delivered in absentia but revoked a jail term.

"We have lodged the appeal today," lawyer Habib Al Mulla told Reuters.

UAE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeal.

The UAE detained Ghafoor in July as he transited through Dubai airport after the in absentia conviction for money laundering and tax evasion, which followed what UAE officials have said was an assistance request from authorities in the United States in 2020. Ghafoor's supporters have said he was not aware of the charges until he was detained at the airport.