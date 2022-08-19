    বাংলা

    American appeals money laundering conviction in UAE: lawyer

    The civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor paid a fine and was subsequently freed after the Abu Dhabi court upheld an earlier conviction of the same

    Alexander CornwellReuters
    Published : 19 August 2022, 12:15 PM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 12:15 PM

    US citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor has appealed to a United Arab Emirates court his conviction for money laundering, his lawyer said on Friday, a week after he was released from detention there and returned to the United States.

    Ghafoor, who has maintained innocence, last week paid a fine and was subsequently freed after the Abu Dhabi court upheld an earlier conviction for money laundering delivered in absentia but revoked a jail term.

    "We have lodged the appeal today," lawyer Habib Al Mulla told Reuters.

    UAE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeal.

    The UAE detained Ghafoor in July as he transited through Dubai airport after the in absentia conviction for money laundering and tax evasion, which followed what UAE officials have said was an assistance request from authorities in the United States in 2020. Ghafoor's supporters have said he was not aware of the charges until he was detained at the airport.

    US officials have not confirmed the request but have said the Emiratis detained Ghafoor at their own volition.

    UAE officials said after Ghafoor was detained that an investigation found he had illegally moved at least $4.9 million through the UAE banking system. The Abu Dhabi court, upholding the conviction, ordered the funds be confiscated.

    Ghafoor's supporters and US lawmakers have said he was denied due process and suggested the arrest could be linked to his work with Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist murdered by Saudi Arabian agents in 2018, and rights groups critical of the UAE.

    US intelligence says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation in which Khashoggi was killed. The prince has denied involvement. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are close allies.

    The timing of Ghafoor's detention last month while US President Joe Biden was visiting the region had also drawn criticism from some members of the US Congress.

    Emirati officials have repeatedly said the case against Ghafoor was strictly about financial crimes, and that he had been afforded due process since he was detained at Dubai airport.

    RELATED STORIES
    From bomb shelter to dorm room: Ukrainian students find refuge at US colleges
    Ukrainian students find refuge at US colleges
    More than 120 US universities have efforts to help Ukrainian students, though the actual number is likely far higher
    Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali this November
    Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali
    The trip would be significant given it would be Xi's first time outside China since January 2020, when he visited Myanmar
    Torrential rain causes havoc in New Zealand, hundreds forced from homes
    Torrential rain causes havoc in New Zealand
    The rain hits parts of the country for a fourth day, forcing hundreds of people from their homes
    Russian Jews head for Israel as Kremlin targets emigration group
    Russian Jews head for Israel as Kremlin targets emigration group
    The Russian Justice Ministry requested the liquidation of the Moscow branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel as the number of Russians emigrating to Israel spiked

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher