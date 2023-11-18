    বাংলা

    Bangladesh, four other nations seek war crimes probe in Palestinian territories

    The ICC can investigate nationals of non-member states when crimes are alleged to have been committed in the territories of member states, such as the Palestinian territories

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 07:11 PM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 07:11 PM

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said he had received a joint request from five countries to investigate the situation in the Palestinian territories.

    Prosecutor Karim Khan said the referral had come from South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti. South Africa said the request was made "to ensure that the ICC pays urgent attention to the grave situation in Palestine."

    The ICC already has an ongoing investigation into "the situation in the State of Palestine" for alleged war crimes committed since June 13, 2014.

    Last month ,Khan said that his office had jurisdiction both over Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct 7 and any crimes committed as part of Israel's response including bombings in the Gaza Strip.

    Because an investigation was already under way, Friday's request will have limited practical impact.

    In a statement, the prosecutor's office said it had so far "collected a significant volume of information and evidence" on crimes in the Palestinian territories and also committed by Palestinians.

    Israel is not a member of the court and does not recognise its jurisdiction.

    The ICC can investigate nationals of non-member states in certain circumstances, including when crimes are alleged to have been committed in the territories of member states. The Palestinian territories have been listed among the ICC's members since 2015.

    A court of last resort, the ICC prosecutes individuals for alleged criminal conduct when its 124 member states are unwilling or unable to prosecute themselves.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinians would be free if all Muslim countries were as supportive as Bangladesh: Ambassador Ramadan
    Palestine would be free if everyone acted like Bangladesh: envoy
    The Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh described the current crisis in Gaza as “hellish” and called for an immediate ceasefire
    A month into war and siege, Gazans endure daily grief and hardship
    A month into war and siege, Gazans endure daily grief and hardship
    The latest casualties arrive in hospitals already overflowing with the wounded and displaced
    Palestinians look at the destruction of a house in the aftermath of a strike amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct 12, 2023.
    Gaza humanitarian catastrophe looms
    Gazans are mainly descendants of refugees who fled or were expelled from homes in Israel at its founding in 1948
    Demonstrators rally during a 'Stand with Palestine' protest in solidarity with Gaza, in Dublin, Ireland Oct 11, 2023.
    What war crimes laws apply to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?
    The war falls under a complex international system of justice that has emerged since World War Two

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response