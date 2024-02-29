Who is Mohammad Mustafa: the man who could be next Palestinian PM?

Gaza health authorities say 30,000 people are confirmed killed, with thousands of others believed buried under rubble.

Israel says it will never cooperate with any Palestinian government that refuses to repudiate Hamas and its Oct. 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted, according to Israeli tallies.

Mustafa, in his Davos remarks, described the Oct 7 attack as "unfortunate for everybody".

"But it's also a symptom of a bigger problem ... that the Palestinian people have been suffering for 75 years non-stop," he said.

"Until today, we still believe that statehood for Palestinians is the way forward, so we hope that this time around we will be able to achieve that, so that all people in the region can live in security and peace," he said.

He is a member of the executive committee of the Abbas-led Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which recognised Israel at the start of the peace process in 1993, hoping to establish a Palestinian state in territories captured by Israel in a 1967 war - the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem.

Biden administration officials have previously said they have urged Abbas to bring new blood, including technocrats and economic specialists, into a revamped PA to help govern post-war Gaza. But they have said they do not want to be seen pressuring for the approval or rejection of specific individuals.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions on whether it would support Mustafa’s appointment or had any concerns.