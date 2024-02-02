Germany could oppose EU supply chain law on child labour

A letter by two top German ministers on Thursday suggested the government would oppose a draft European law which would require large companies to take action if they find their supply chains employing child labour or damaging the environment.

The landmark EU law, agreed by the bloc's lawmakers and council of member states in December, is due to be formally signed off as soon as next week and could see companies face fines of up to 5% of global sales for breaching the rules.

German businesses have criticised the law, fearing it will create bureaucracy and legal uncertainties.

The letter, sent by Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and seen by Reuters, said the government planned to abstain on the issue.

While Germany alone cannot block the law's approval, its abstention would be seen as a substantial sign of disapproval which other countries unhappy with the law could follow.

"In the Council of the European Union, this results in Germany abstaining, which ultimately has the effect of a ‘no’ vote," the letter, which government sources said was addressed to business groups, said.