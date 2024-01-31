UK is considering official recognition of Palestinian state, Cameron says

He also mentioned the need for establishing a new, competent Palestinian authority swiftly to effectively govern Gaza.



"Equally vital is to provide the Palestinian populace with a clear vision of an inevitable move towards a two-state solution, especially the formation of a Palestinian state," Lord Cameron added.

As part of a long-term agreement, he suggested that Israel would need assurance of the release of all hostages and guarantees against attacks from Hamas, including the departure of its leadership from Gaza.



While acknowledging the challenges, he expressed optimism about the feasibility of such a deal.



Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian mission in London, lauded Lord Cameron's statements as "historic," noting it was the first instance of the UK contemplating the recognition of a Palestinian state as a proactive step towards peace rather than as a negotiation outcome.