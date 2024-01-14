Israeli couple returns to kibbutz ravaged by Hamas assault

A sticker on the front door declares the house contains no dead bodies or body parts. On the walls, months-old spray paint confirms no gunmen or explosives are present.

Three months on, signs of the Oct 7 Hamas attacks remain everywhere in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, but the markings recorded on their house, and the harrowing memories they evoke, have not deterred Ayelet Khon and Shar Shnurman from coming back home.

The couple are among the first to return to their house in the traumatised community just a few km (miles) from the Gaza Strip. It was one of the hardest hit by the Hamas assault that sparked the devastating war in Gaza, now in its 100th day.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were forced to leave their homes when the fighting erupted. After weeks living in central Israel, the couple insisted on coming back.