    বাংলা

    Putin and Xi reject US 'interference', praise their own cooperation: Kremlin

    They discussed the situation in Ukraine and conflict resolution in the Middle East and agreed to continue bilateral contacts

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 12:55 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone and both rejected what they called US interference in the affairs of other countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday. 

    The two leaders said they aimed to create "a multipolar, fairer world order," Ushakov said, adding that Putin and Xi would continue to have "close personal interaction" but that there were no plans for reciprocal visits right now. 

    Putin and Xi also discussed the situation in Ukraine and conflict resolution in the Middle East and agreed to continue bilateral contacts, Ushakov said, without elaborating. 

    Ushakov higlighted Russia and China's expanding trade, which went over $200 billion last year, and said the two countries would pursue joint energy projects despite Western sanctions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia made no decision on VPN ban: Kremlin
    Demand for VPN services soared in Russia after Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022 and the authorities restricted access to some Western social media
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Motherland monument at Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery, to mark 80 years since Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 27, 2024.
    Putin derides 'Russophobia' in Europe at World War Two memorial
    Putin criticised the Baltic States over human rights at the unveiling of a World War Two memorial
    Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit 4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant with the participation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
    Putin, Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's nuclear plant
    The power plant is being built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom at a reported cost of $30 billion, and will consist of four power units with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia regrets Argentina's decision not to join BRICS: Kremlin
    President Javier Milei has chosen instead to deepen ties with the United States

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps