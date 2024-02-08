Putin and Xi reject US 'interference', praise their own cooperation: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone and both rejected what they called US interference in the affairs of other countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

The two leaders said they aimed to create "a multipolar, fairer world order," Ushakov said, adding that Putin and Xi would continue to have "close personal interaction" but that there were no plans for reciprocal visits right now.

Putin and Xi also discussed the situation in Ukraine and conflict resolution in the Middle East and agreed to continue bilateral contacts, Ushakov said, without elaborating.

Ushakov higlighted Russia and China's expanding trade, which went over $200 billion last year, and said the two countries would pursue joint energy projects despite Western sanctions.