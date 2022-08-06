    বাংলা

    Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry, Africa to bear brunt: US

    Moscow blamed Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports, denying responsibility for food crisis

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2022, 03:18 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 03:18 AM

    The United States' ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause 40 million people to become food insecure and that sub-Saharan Africa will be hardest hit.

    The United States has secured $4.5 billion for food security at the G7 summit, of which it has contributed $2.76 billion.

    There are also plans for the US to contribute $150 million in new humanitarian development assistance to Africa pending congressional approval, she added.

    African governments have largely avoided taking sides in the European conflict, and have refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions.

    Africans "don't want to be pressured to pick a side" in a repeat of the Cold War, but "need to know the facts", Thomas-Greenfield said.

    While energy, climate change, the pandemic and conflict are the root causes of global food supply issues, the "most insidious source" is hunger used intentionally as a weapon of war, she said.

    "Russia has systematically captured some of Ukraine's most productive farmland, spoiling fields with mines and bombs," Thomas-Greenfield said.

    "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war in Ukraine on food security," she added.

    French President Emmanuel Macron used similar language last week when he described the global food crisis as one of Russia's "weapons of war" during a visit to Cameroon.

    Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis and has blamed Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports.

    Thomas-Greenfield on Friday refuted that claim, instead suggesting that Russia had deliberately taken steps to disrupt global food supply chains while blaming the West.

    "We've seen no indication that Russia will accept a diplomatic solution" to the war in Ukraine, she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    China halts dialogue with US on military, climate over Pelosi Taiwan trip
    China halts dialogue with US on military, climate over Pelosi Taiwan trip
    The country is also suspending cooperation with Washington on the prevention of cross-border crime and drug trafficking, in an escalating furore over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
    US summons Chinese ambassador to protest military actions: Kirby
    US summons Chinese ambassador
    This is to lodge a protest against actions it called irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability as China launched its largest ever military drills in the seas and skies around Taiw ...
    India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia, says six other countries interested
    India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia
    Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet
    US calls China's military action over Taiwan unjustified, Beijing sanctioning Pelosi
    US calls China's military action over Taiwan unjustified
    Beijing says it would impose sanctions on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the island

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher