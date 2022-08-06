Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry, Africa to bear brunt: US

The United States' ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause 40 million people to become food insecure and that sub-Saharan Africa will be hardest hit.

The United States has secured $4.5 billion for food security at the G7 summit, of which it has contributed $2.76 billion.

There are also plans for the US to contribute $150 million in new humanitarian development assistance to Africa pending congressional approval, she added.