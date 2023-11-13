Former UK PM Cameron to return as foreign secretary: Telegraph

Former British leader David Cameron was named as the country's new foreign secretary on Monday in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.

Below is the full text of Cameron's statement on messaging platform X, formerly Twitter, following his appointment:

"The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted.

"We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.