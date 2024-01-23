Putin, Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's Russian-built nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday inaugurated the construction of a new unit at Egypt's Dabaa nuclear power plant via video link, as Moscow moves ahead with its global nuclear ambitions.

The power plant is being built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom at a reported cost of $30 billion, and will consist of four power units with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts.

The two presidents were opening the construction of the fourth and final unit, according to Egyptian state media.

"The cooperation between our two countries continues and is developing. Egypt is a close friend of ours and a strategic partner," Putin said.