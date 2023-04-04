UAE plans long-term economic ties with Israel despite political strains

The UAE was the first Arab state to open diplomatic relations with Israel in almost three decades in a US-brokered deal, which also included Bahrain, known as the Abraham Accords. The pact was driven by shared concerns about Iran and is part of a broader regional realignment of alliances.

But political developments have tested the diplomatic relationship.

In addition to Israel's settlements decision, which the UAE condemned, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich saying there was no such thing as a Palestinian people prompted anger across the Arab world.

This comes against the backdrop of huge domestic strife in Israel over judicial reforms, and Prime Minister Netanyahu, who headed the previous government when the Abraham Accords were signed, has yet to visit the UAE.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation did not respond to a request for comment on political strains on the relationship.

Israeli government officials said the bilateral relationship was "growing stronger" and referenced the recent trade deal, when asked why Netanyahu had not yet visited.

COMMERCIAL PUSH

Israel, largely cut off economically and politically from its Middle East neighbours, sees the relationship as a way to access new commercial opportunities in the Gulf and beyond. The UAE is advancing cooperation with Israel in the finance, energy, security, technology, and water security sectors.

Recent moves to push ahead on trade and investment signal to businesses on both sides that political strains should not dampen appetite for economic ties.

Bilateral non-oil trade volumes between the two countries reached over $2.5 billion in 2022 and the UAE hopes to grow this to $10 billion by 2030.

"Israeli politics are definitely difficult and there are a lot of ups and downs. But the Abraham Accord is a strategic decision, it will continue despite whatever goes on in Israel," Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political commentator in the UAE, said.

Dubai International Chamber, which opened a Tel Aviv office in December, says there are already about 1,000 Israeli businesses operating in the UAE.

On Thursday, Israel also announced an additional seven weekly flights between the two countries on top of the dozens already operating.

The Israeli CEPA is part of a wider UAE strategy towards global partnerships to bolster and diversify its economy.