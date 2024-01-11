Israel faces genocide charges at World Court; Gazans return to wasteland

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country was driven to bring the case by "the ongoing slaughter of the people of Gaza", and motivated by South Africa's own apartheid history.

"Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza," Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court in the Hague. "The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state."

The case reveals stark international polarisation. Several Western countries joined Washington in calling genocide accusations against Israel unjustified, not least given the ruthlessness of the Hamas attacks that precipitated the war.

"In fact, it is those who are violently attacking Israel who continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews," said State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.

Some developing states, including heavyweight Brazil, backed South Africa.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters: "We urge the court to reject all pressure and take a decision to criminalise the Israeli occupation and stop the aggression on Gaza."

'GAZA WILL BE REBUILT. WE WILL REBURY OUR DEAD'

Since the New Year, Israel has announced a new phase in the war, to begin drawing down forces in the northern half of the Gaza Strip where its offensive began. Even so, fighting has only intensified in southern areas.

The relative quiet in the north has let residents begin trickling back into obliterated cities, finding a moonscape often with scant trace of where homes once stood.

Yousef Fares, a freelance journalist, filmed himself walking through a wasteland surrounded by scorched ruins that was once a part of Gaza City, home to nearly a million people. A few civilians passed by, some wobbling on bicycles over a track across the mud.

"All the houses you see are destroyed, completely or partially," he said.

"We are now at the Tuffah old cemetery, which is over 100 years old. All those graves were exhumed, they were run over by the Israeli bulldozers and tanks. People are coming from various areas of Gaza City to search for the bodies of their sons."

Abu Ayesh, who returned to a nearby part of Gaza City, told Reuters by phone that the destruction was "earthquake-like". "I tell (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that Gaza will be rebuilt, we will build our homes and we will rebury our dead."