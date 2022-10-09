    বাংলা

    US says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria

    US military said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria

    The US military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting US troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage.

    The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria.

    "Additional rockets were found at the launch site," said the US military's Central Command, which oversees US troops in the Middle East.

    Central Command did not say who it believed might be responsible for the failed attack.

