Could the Palestinians become a full United Nations member?



The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday formally asked for renewed consideration by the United Nations Security Council of its 2011 application to become a full member of the world body.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told Reuters on Monday that the aim was for the council to take a decision at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East, but that a vote had yet to be scheduled.

Here are details on UN membership:

WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE PALESTINIANS AT THE UN?

The Palestinians are a non-member observer state at the United Nations, the same status as the Holy See.

The 193-nation UN General Assembly approved the de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine in November 2012 by upgrading its observer status at the world body to "non-member state" from "entity." There were 138 votes in favor, nine against and 41 abstentions.