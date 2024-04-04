Chef Jose Andres says Israel targeted his aid workers 'systematically, car by car'

This was not a "bad luck situation where, 'oops,' we dropped the bomb in the wrong place," Andres said. "Even if we were not in coordination with the (Israel Defense Forces), no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians."

The aid workers were killed when their convoy was hit shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tonnes of food brought to Gaza by sea.



Israel's military expressed "severe sorrow" over the incident and Prime Minister Netanyahu called it unintentional.

Andres said he was supposed to be in Gaza with his team but for different reasons "wasn't able to go back again to Gaza."