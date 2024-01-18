Singapore minister charged with corruption in rare case

The CPIB said Iswaran faces a total of 27 charges, including corruption and obstructing the course of justice.

In his resignation letter, published by the prime minister's office, Iswaran said he rejected the charges and "will now focus on clearing my name". If convicted of corruption, he could be fined up to S$100,000 or face seven years in prison.

There was no immediate response to emails seeking comment from Ong's office. The property tycoon was also arrested in July as part of the corruption probe. Ong has not been charged.

The case has gripped Singapore, a major Asian financial hub that prides itself on a squeaky clean government that is rarely affected by graft and scandals involving political leaders.

Civil servants are highly paid to discourage corruption, with many cabinet ministers' annual salaries exceeding S$1 million.

In 2022, Transparency International ranked the city-state the fifth least corrupt country in its International Corruption Perceptions Index of 180 nations.