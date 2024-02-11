Philippine landslide death toll climbs to 35

The number of people killed by a landslide in the southern Philippines has risen to 35, an official said on Sunday, as rescue workers continued to dig through mud even as hope of finding more survivors dimmed.

The landslide struck on Tuesday night outside a gold mine in Maco town in the province of Davao de Oro, burying homes and vehicles ferrying employees to the site operated by Apex Mining.

Edward Macapili, an official of Davao de Oro province, said 35 people were reported dead, up from the 28 fatalities reported earlier. A total of 77 people remain missing and 32 are injured.