Philippine landslide death toll climbs to 35

    The number of people killed by a landslide in the southern Philippines has risen to 35, an official said on Sunday, as rescue workers continued to dig through mud even as hope of finding more survivors dimmed.

    The landslide struck on Tuesday night outside a gold mine in Maco town in the province of Davao de Oro, burying homes and vehicles ferrying employees to the site operated by Apex Mining.

    Edward Macapili, an official of Davao de Oro province, said 35 people were reported dead, up from the 28 fatalities reported earlier. A total of 77 people remain missing and 32 are injured.

    Macapili said over 300 people were involved in the rescue, but operations were being hampered by heavy rain, thick mud and the threat of further landslides. Rescue work resumed on Sunday morning, Macapili said.

    Asked if there were still survivors, Macapili said it was already "unlikely", but the search would continue.

    "The rescue team is doing its best, even if it's very difficult," Macapili said.

    Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.

