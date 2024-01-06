Myanmar rebels take control of key town near Chinese border

A Myanmar rebel alliance has gained control of a key town along the country's volatile northern border with China after weeks of fierce fighting with junta troops, the alliance and the junta said.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, as the group is known, said on Friday it had taken over Laukkai town after the military's regional headquarters located there surrendered.

The fall of Laukkai is the rebels' latest victory in a sweeping offensive that began in October and has become the most significant threat to Myanmar's military government since it seized power in a 2021 coup.

"All Kokang (Laukkai) region has become a land with no Myanmar Military Council anymore," the rebels said in a statement.