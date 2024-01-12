    বাংলা

    Myanmar rebel alliance agree ceasefire with ruling military

    The military has been battling rebels since late October, with intense violence along the northern border with China

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 07:19 AM

    An alliance of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar has agreed a ceasefire with the ruling military, a leader of one of the groups, the TNLA, said on Friday, adding the talks involved an envoy from neighbouring China.

    The military, which overthrew an elected government in 2021, has been battling rebels fighting to end its control of their regions since late October, with intense violence along the northern border with China.

    The joint offensive has posed the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since the coup and caused concern in China about the prospect of border trade disruption and a refugee influx.

    In talks facilitated by a Chinese envoy Deng Xi Jin, the Three Brotherhood Alliance agreed to "cease fire without advancing further," the TNLA leader, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told Reuters.

    "From the (alliance) side, the agreement is to refrain from offensive attacks on enemy camps or towns. From the military side, the agreement is not to engage in attacks through airstrikes, bombardment, or heavy weapons."

    Myanmar's junta was not immediately available for confirmation.

    The two other groups in the alliance, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Arakan Army (AA), did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks.

