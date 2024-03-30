Malaysia mini-mart outlet attacked after 'Allah socks' outcry

A Molotov cocktail was thrown into a Malaysian convenience store on Saturday, police said, after the chain's top executives were charged with hurting religious feelings for selling socks with the word "Allah" printed on them.

Photos of the socks on sale at a KK Supermart store have sparked outrage on social media among Muslims who viewed the association of Allah - the Arabic word for God - with feet as offensive.

Religion is a sensitive issue in Malaysia, where mostly Muslim ethnic Malays account for two-thirds of its 34 million people, with large ethnic-Chinese and Indian minorities.

KK Supermart founder and Chairman Chai Kee Kan and his wife Loh Siew Mui, a company director, were charged on Tuesday with wounding religious feelings, along with three representatives of its supplier, state news agency Bernama reported. All pleaded not guilty.

On Saturday, a KK Supermart outlet in Kuantan district in the eastern state of Pahang was hit by a Molotov cocktail just before dawn, Kuantan police chief Wan Mohamad Zahari Wan Busu told Reuters by phone.