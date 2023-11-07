Malaysia drops plan for cross-border air pollution law

Malaysia has dropped a plan to draft a law aimed at stopping cross-border air pollution, its environment ministry said, citing difficulties in obtaining information for prosecutions.

Almost every dry season, smoke from fires to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in Indonesia blankets much of the region, leading to concern for public health as well as disruption to travel and tourism businesses.

Environment groups say countries should adopt laws to go after the plantation companies in foreign countries suspected of being responsible for the pollution.