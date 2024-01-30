    বাংলা

    Bomb in Pakistan kills three members of Imran Khan's PTI, party says

    Police and health officials say an explosion has killed four people after a rally by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party

    Reuters
    A bomb in Pakistan's Balochistan region killed three members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI on Tuesday, the party said, hours after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

    Police and health officials said an explosion had killed four people after a rally by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

    A court jailed Khan for leaking state secrets.

    "Three workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf are martyred and 7 are injured," Provincial General Secretary Balochistan for PTI, Salar Khan Kakar, said in a video message shared on PTI's X account.

