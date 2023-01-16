    বাংলা

    She became a pilot after her husband died in an air crash. 16 years later, her plane crashed too

    Anju Khatiwada was seconds away from fulfilling the requirements to become a captain and realising her former husband’s unfulfilled dream

    News Desk
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 06:07 AM

    One of the two pilots in Sunday's deadly Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal was Anju Khatiwada, a woman who lost her husband, co-pilot Deepak Pokharel, in a similar crash at the country’s domestic Jumla airport 16 years ago, Nepal’s Lokantar reports.

    Anju was seconds away from realising her dream of logging the 100 flight hours needed to become a captain before the plane crashed with 72 people onboard. She had been flying under the guidance of her instructor, Captain Kamal KC, who had 35 years of piloting experience and had trained many pilots in the past, according to India Today.

    Rescuers have recovered 68 bodies of the 72 people onboard the ATR 72 aircraft, which crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing in clear weather, Reuters reports.

    After her husband’s death, Anju vowed to become a pilot to fulfil Deepak's dream of becoming a captain one day.

    Four years after the crash of Deepak’s plane, which left 10 dead, Anju completed a piloting course in the US and returned to Nepal. She started her aviation career with the ATR aircraft, the largest domestic plane that lands only at city airports, according to Lokantar.

    Anju had completed her schooling in Biratnagar and went to India for higher studies. Anju and Deepak have a 22-year-old daughter.

    After becoming a pilot, Anju remarried businessman Subas KC. Anju and Subas have a seven-year-old son, Lokantar reports.

