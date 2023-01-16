She became a pilot after her husband died in an air crash. 16 years later, her plane crashed too

One of the two pilots in Sunday's deadly Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal was Anju Khatiwada, a woman who lost her husband, co-pilot Deepak Pokharel, in a similar crash at the country’s domestic Jumla airport 16 years ago, Nepal’s Lokantar reports.



Anju was seconds away from realising her dream of logging the 100 flight hours needed to become a captain before the plane crashed with 72 people onboard. She had been flying under the guidance of her instructor, Captain Kamal KC, who had 35 years of piloting experience and had trained many pilots in the past, according to India Today.



Rescuers have recovered 68 bodies of the 72 people onboard the ATR 72 aircraft, which crashed in the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before landing in clear weather, Reuters reports.