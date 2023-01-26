Pakistan seeks US help in unlocking $1.1bn IMF loan

Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year's devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday.

The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout in 2019, that was topped up with another $1.1 billion last year, but that came with conditions attached, aimed at reducing the budget deficit before the loan is released.

With interest rates already at 17%, inflation hitting 24.5% in December, and foreign reserves barely sufficient to cover three weeks of imports, the South Asian nation is in dire need of external financing.