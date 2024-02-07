Blast near Pakistan candidate's office kills 12 on eve of election

A blast took place near an election candidate's office in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, a local official said on Wednesday, killing 12 people and raising concerns over security in the lead up to Thursday's election.

Pakistan goes to the polls amid rising militant attacks in recent months and the jailing of Imran Khan, the winner of the last national election, who has been dominating the headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.

Authorities have said they are boosting security at polling booths. The attack took place at the office of an independent election candidate.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Wednesday's attack. Several groups, including the Islamist militant Pakistani Taliban and separatist groups from Balochistan, oppose the Pakistani state and have carried out attacks in recent months.

Khanzai hospital, close to the site of the explosion, gave the death toll as 12 and said more than two dozen were injured. Deputy Commissioner of Pishin district, Jumma Dad Khan, said that the blast had injured many people.