    বাংলা

    Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in state gifts case

    The sentencing comes a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case, a week before national elections

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 05:47 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 05:47 AM

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, the Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

    The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets, and a week before national elections.

    Khan was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

    The sentence was later suspended but Khan remains behind bars in connection with other cases. He has said that he legally purchased the items.

    Government officials have alleged Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

    RELATED STORIES
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Bomb in Pakistan kills 3 members of PTI, party says
    Police and health officials say an explosion has killed four people after a rally by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.
    Who is Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM jailed for 10 years?
    Opinion polls early last year said Khan was the South Asian nation's most popular leader
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.
    Pakistan court jails ex-PM Khan for 10 years ahead of elections
    The jail term for leaking state secrets is the harshest sentence against him so far and just 10 days before a general election
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.
    Imran Khan's party loses cricket bat electoral symbol
    A party's electoral symbol on ballot papers is significant for voters to be able to identify its candidates in the South Asian nation of 241 million people

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps