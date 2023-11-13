Rescuers hope to 'soon' reach trapped workers in collapsed Indian tunnel

Indian officials said on Monday they hoped to free all 40 workers who have been trapped for about 35 hours in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand after rescuers managed to establish contact with those inside.

Excavators and other heavy machinery bore through the debris to carve out a path to reach the workers and prepare an escape passage, local media channels showed.

The tunnel, which was being built on a national highway that is part of a Hindu pilgrimage route, caved in around 5:30 am on Sunday (2400 GMT on Saturday), local administration said in a statement.