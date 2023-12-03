India agrees to withdraw soldiers from Maldives: President Muizzu

India's government has agreed to withdraw its soldiers from the Maldives, the Indian Ocean archipelago's President Mohamed Muizzu said on Sunday.

Muizzu won the presidential election in September, having campaigned to alter the Maldives's "India first" policy and promising the removal of a small Indian military presence of some 75 personnel.

"In the discussions we had, the Indian government has agreed to remove Indian soldiers," Muizzu told reporters. "We also agreed to set up a high level committee to solve issues related to development projects."

Muizzu made the remarks following engagements on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit with Indian officials.