    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka readies ailing Thai elephant for flight home

    The elephant, known to Sri Lankans as "Muthu Raja", is set to travel on July 1 to the city of Chiang Mai in Thailand's mountainous north and spend two weeks in quarantine

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 09:57 AM

    Twice a day carers in Sri Lanka lead Sak Surin, an elephant donated by Thailand more than 20 years ago, into a custom-made crate, where he stands patiently, training for a special six-hour flight to carry him home and recover his health.

    The 29-year-old weighs 4,000 kg (8,800 lbs) and stands nine feet (2.7 m) tall, but he suffers from abscesses and a stiff foreleg that makes it tough to walk and stand.

    "This is possibly the first time in history we are attempting to fly an elephant this large to a new destination,"

    said Madusha Perera, a veterinary surgeon at the national zoo in Colombo.

    "But he is very gentle and obedient, which has made it easier to try and get him used to the process."

    The elephant, known to Sri Lankans as "Muthu Raja", is set to travel on July 1 to the city of Chiang Mai in Thailand's mountainous north and spend two weeks in quarantine.

    "It is hard for him to stand for a long time in the crate, so we take him for a walk around the compound first and then feed him branches of coconut and jackfruit while he waits inside," Perera added.

    Since he was gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001, the elephant, often used to carry Buddhist relics in processions, has spent most of his time at a Buddhist temple in Kalutara, about 75 km (47 miles) from Colombo, the commercial capital.

    Some larger temples even maintain stables of the animals.

    But he was moved to the zoo last November, after animal welfare activists pushed to remove him from the temple because of his poor health and inadequate facilities.

    Perera, who oversees his care, along with a mahout and other staff, said he would probably need hydrotherapy facilities that Sri Lanka lacks to restore full movement.

    Vets and mahouts have also visited from Thailand to track his condition. Thailand will pay for the elephant's journey home, while Sri Lanka has footed the cost of his medical care and food, which runs into about 400 kg (882 lb) a day.

    The pachyderm is expected to return to Sri Lanka after treatment, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has said, and animal welfare activists hope he will be sent to a sanctuary.

    RELATED STORIES
    Staff members work at a packing section at a garment factory in Colombo after the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka. March 21, 2023. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka eyes free trade pact with Thailand by March
    Sri Lankan president said the country would focus on boosting foreign investment, exports and jobs, as it shifts gears from tackling the crisis to growth
    Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 15, 2021.
    US to slap new sanctions on Myanmar state-owned banks
    The US and other Western nations have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Myanmar's military leaders since they seized power in a coup
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023.
    Thais host Myanmar junta official for talks
    Thailand's foreign minister said Myanmar's crisis was sending refugees across their common border and hit trade hard
    Tourists from mainland China dressed in traditional Thai costumes visit Wat Arun temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year as China reopens the border in Bangkok, Thailand January 18, 2023.
    1m Chinese tourists visited from January to mid-May: Thailand
    The government expects the number of Chinese visitors to meet its target of 5 million this year

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp