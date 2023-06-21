Sri Lanka readies ailing Thai elephant for flight home

Twice a day carers in Sri Lanka lead Sak Surin, an elephant donated by Thailand more than 20 years ago, into a custom-made crate, where he stands patiently, training for a special six-hour flight to carry him home and recover his health.

The 29-year-old weighs 4,000 kg (8,800 lbs) and stands nine feet (2.7 m) tall, but he suffers from abscesses and a stiff foreleg that makes it tough to walk and stand.

"This is possibly the first time in history we are attempting to fly an elephant this large to a new destination,"

said Madusha Perera, a veterinary surgeon at the national zoo in Colombo.