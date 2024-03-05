    বাংলা

    At least 35 die due to surprise snowfall, heavy rains in Pakistan

    Dozens more are injured as freezing rain and unexpected snowfall hit remote areas of Pakistan over the weekend, the BBC reports

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2024, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 07:41 AM

    At least 35 people have died and dozens more were injured as freezing rain and unexpected snowfall hit remote areas of Pakistan over the weekend, the BBC reports.

    Twenty-two children were among the fatalities, many of whom were crushed in landslides that buried their homes, the report said on Tuesday, citing the nation’s disaster management authorities.

    The extreme weather hit Pakistan's northern and western regions, clogging roads and damaging hundreds of houses, the BBC said.

    Experts were surprised by the snow as Pakistan is typically humid in March.

    Mushtaq Ali Shah, a former director of the country's meteorological department, attributed the unusual conditions to climate change.

    He added that a light hail storm that lasts "for a few moments" would not be as surprising, but it is unusual for that to continue for over 30 minutes.

    The heavy rains completely destroyed at least 150 houses and partially damaged 500 others, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the south-western Balochistan province, authorities said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Train engine failure in Tangail snaps Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts for 4.5 hours
    Dhaka’s rail link with northern districts restored after 4.5 hours
    Services resume after a relief engine from Dhaka move the commuter train back to Tangail Railway Station
    The dress has the word ‘Halwa’ printed in Arabic letters on it, meaning beautiful in Arabic. Photo: BBC
    Pakistani woman clad in Arabic shirt saved from angry mob
    Hundreds confronted her outside a restaurant in Lahore, accusing her of blasphemy after they mistook the Arabic alphabets for verses from the Quran
    Metro rail service back on track after brief halt due to train door malfunction
    Technical glitch briefly disrupts metro rail service
    A malfunctioning train door at Pallabi station disrupted the service for around half an hour
    3 construction workers die of electrocution in Noakhali
    3 workers die of electrocution in Noakhali
    The workers were lifting soil at a construction site using iron pipes when one of them came into contact with a live electrical wire

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?