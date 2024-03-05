At least 35 die due to surprise snowfall, heavy rains in Pakistan

At least 35 people have died and dozens more were injured as freezing rain and unexpected snowfall hit remote areas of Pakistan over the weekend, the BBC reports.

Twenty-two children were among the fatalities, many of whom were crushed in landslides that buried their homes, the report said on Tuesday, citing the nation’s disaster management authorities.

The extreme weather hit Pakistan's northern and western regions, clogging roads and damaging hundreds of houses, the BBC said.