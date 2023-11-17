Drilling to rescue 40 men trapped in Indian tunnel halted after snag

Efforts to reach them were slowed by falling debris during drilling and a new machine flown from New Delhi began work on Thursday with the intention of creating space to push through pipes for the men to crawl to safety.

Pipes had been pushed for 22 metres (72 feet) - about one-third of the way - when there was a snag on Friday afternoon, said the state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), which is building the tunnel.

"The machine is not able to push further as the machine is getting lifted" and its bearings are getting damaged, the statement said, adding that work was on to anchor the machine to the platform.

Engineers at the site are fabricating spare bearings to start it again, NHIDCL director Anshu Manish Khalkho told Reuters.

Chief medical officer of the district, RCS Pawar, said the temperature inside the tunnel is higher than outside and there have been no complaints by the men of feeling cold.

Night temperatures have fallen to 13 degrees Celsius (55°F) as winter sets in.